Sepulveda scores twice as Cruz Azul beats America to progress to the Champions Cup semifinals

Sepulveda scores twice as Cruz Azul beats America to progress to the Champions Cup semifinals View Photo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Striker Angel Sepulveda scored twice, including a late winner, as Cruz Azul beat crosstown rival America 2-1 on Tuesday to progress to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Sepulveda scored his goals in the 12th and 85th minutes to help la Maquina move into a semifinal against Tigres. On the other side of the bracket, Inter Miami plays LA FC and Pumas faces the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cruz Azul eliminated America in the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years and will be bidding for its seventh CONCACAF title. That would equal America as the most successful club in the region.

Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo, who had a brief stint with Real Madrid, scored in the 57th for las Aguilas.

For America, the team with the highest payroll in Mexico, it was another missed chance to win the CONCACAF title for the first time since 2016. A year ago, the club America lost in the semifinals to Pachuca. It was the first time in nine series that America was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup.

With the win, Cruz Azul avenged a recent losses to America in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament and in the semifinals of the 2024 Apertura.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Associated Press