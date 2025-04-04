Nantes records rare away win against Nice and dents rival’s Champions League hopes

NICE, France (AP) — Nantes beat Nice for the first time in seven tries on Friday, the 2-1 result dealing Ligue 1’s fourth-placed side a blow in its hopes for Champions League football next season.

A win would have taken favored host Nice into the top three. Nantes had won just one of its last 12 away games in the league.

But Nantes took a surprise lead after 10 minutes through Douglas Augusto. Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka got a hand to his side-footed shot from 25 meters out but could not keep it out.

Nice drew level just three minutes later when Ali Abdi slipped the ball under the advancing keeper but much of the credit went to Tunisian midfielder Hicham Boudaoui, whose pass split the Nantes defense.

Matthis Abline put Nantes ahead again seven minutes before halftime with a low shot that somehow squeezed through the legs of three Nice players.

Nice had 80% possession in the second half and only Anthony Lopes’ world class save from substitute Badredine Bounani stopped it from drawing level.

Nice remained in fourth place and Nantes stayed 13th.

