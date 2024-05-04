LA Galaxy (5-2-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (2-5-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Seattle -116, Los Angeles +271, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action.

The Sounders are 0-4-3 in conference play. The Sounders are second in the Western Conference drawing 61 corner kicks, averaging 6.1 per game.

The Galaxy are 5-2-2 against conference opponents. The Galaxy rank second in the Western Conference with 55 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. The Galaxy are also second in MLS play with 20 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has six goals for the Sounders. Danny Musovski has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has scored five goals with two assists for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 2-5-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Reed Baker-Whiting (injured), Braudilio Rodrigues (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Galaxy: Dejan Joveljic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press