Sophia Smith contributes to 4 goals as the Portland Thorns beat Seattle Reign 4-0

Sophia Smith had a goal and three assists and the Portland Thorns defeated their Pacific Northwest rivals the Seattle Reign 4-0 on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Smith now has a league-high eight goals and five assists and became the youngest player to score 40 NWSL goals as Portland (5-3-1) won a club-record fifth straight game.

Olivia Moultrie opened the scoring in the 41st minute at Providence Park in Portland. A Thorns goal kick was flicked to Smith, who dribbled forward before cutting the ball back to Moultrie at the top of the box. The midfielder finished into the left corner with her first touch.

The Reign (2-6-1) responded with several threatening plays, but goalkeeper Shelby Hogan had a big stop and defender Kelli Hubly made a goal-line clearance

The Thorns scored three more goals late in the second half.

After a video review, the Thorns were awarded a penalty kick for a Reign handball in the box. Smith got goalkeeper Laurel Ivory to dive left before sliding her shot into the right corner in the 80th minute.

In second-half stoppage time, Smith found space on the left and cut the ball back to Hina Sugita, who sent her shot into the left corner. A nearly identical run from Smith on the right side set rookie Payton Linnehan up for Portland’s fourth goal a few minutes later.

PRIDE 1, BAY 0

Adriana’s first-half goal gave the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win over Bay FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

The Pride (6-0-3) have won a club record six straight games, the longest regular-season NWSL winning streak since North Carolina in 2019, and are currently the top team in the NWSL and one of two undefeated teams.

Barbra Banda was taken down in the box in the 32nd minute and Adriana sent her penalty kick into the left corner.

Orlando finished with 25 shots, but Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland made a career-high nine saves to keep the match tight.

Bay FC (2-7-0) have lost five straight games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By SUSIE RANTZ

Associated Press