Snoop Dogg entertains at halftime as Brisbane successfully defends its Aussie rules football title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Brisbane Lions have secured consecutive Australian rules football titles with a dominant second-half performance en route to a 47-point win over Geelong in Saturday’s Australian Football League grand final championship match.

Charlie Cameron, with four goals, and Will Ashcroft (32 disposals) starred in the Lions’ 18.14 (122) to 11.9 (75) victory in front of 100,022 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Snoop Dogg performed a 14-minute halftime show and earlier this week left no illusions as to what the sport means to most Australians, saying the AFL is “part of your DNA.”

“I’m expecting the crowd to be crazy, I know what this means,” he said this week. “I’ve been coming to this country for years and I understand what this game is and what it means. I know that it’s not just a sport, it’s a way of life. I’m here to do my part and to bring what I bring to the table.”

Australian Rules football is a dynamic contact sport played by teams of 18 on an oval field and involves a lot of kicking. It was established in and around Melbourne in the 1850s and is one of the most popular sports in Australia. The top-tier national league, the AFL, features 18 clubs.

