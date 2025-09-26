Davante Adams misses practice time again, but McVay feels good about his chances to play for Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Davante Adams is expected to play Sunday despite missing nearly all of the Los Angeles Rams’ practice time this week with a hamstring injury.

Adams and right tackle Rob Havenstein, who has an ankle injury, were both limited in practice Friday after both missed the first two days of midweek workouts while the Rams (2-1) prepared to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-0). Adams will be listed as questionable for the game.

“(We) feel good about them being able to go,” coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Adams has 213 yards and two touchdown receptions in his first three games for the Rams, although his 13 catches came on 29 targets. The six-time Pro Bowl selection caught a TD pass in the first half last week against Philadelphia, but didn’t make a catch in the second half.

The 33-year-old Havenstein is an 11-year starter on the Rams’ line.

Starting left guard Steve Avila was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited for two days by the ankle injury that kept him out of the past two games.

