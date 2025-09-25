UCLA enlists top sports executives and alumni in search for new head football coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA is turning to 2028 Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman and Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters in its search for a head football coach.

Along with athletics director Martin Jarmond, they are two of the six-member search committee announced Thursday that is seeking a replacement for DeShaun Foster, who was fired on Sept. 14 after the team’s 0-3 start.

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, 10-year NFL player Eric Kendricks and Erin Adkins, UCLA executive senior associate athletics director, are also on the committee. Wasserman, Peters, Myers and Kendricks all are UCLA alumni.

“I want to thank the members of the search committee who have, out of their love for UCLA, agreed to contribute their time and expertise to this process,” Jarmond said in a statement. “We will identify, recruit and invest in a leader who has the vision, the confidence, the attitude, and the proven ability to return UCLA Football to national prominence, and we will provide the resources to compete and win at the highest level.”

___

