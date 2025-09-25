Undefeated Chargers visit the winless Giants looking to start the season 4-0 View Photo

L.A. Chargers (3-0) at N.Y. Giants (0-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM line: Chargers by 6 1/2

Against the spread: Chargers 3-0; Giants 0-3

Series record: Chargers lead 8-5.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Giants 37-21 on Dec. 12, 2021, at Los Angeles.

Last week: Chargers beat Broncos 23-20; Giants lost to Chiefs 22-9.

Chargers offense: overall (6), rush (24), pass (2), scoring (T14)

Chargers defense: overall (8), rush (9), pass (9), scoring (4)

Giants offense: overall (21), rush (T21), pass (9), scoring (27)

Giants defense: overall (31), rush (31), pass (28), scoring (24)

Turnover differential: Chargers even; Giants minus-2

Chargers players to watch

S Derwin James had four tackles for loss and a sack among his 12 tackles against the Broncos. James has always been a versatile player, but defensive coordinator Jesse Minter continues to find innovative ways to use him. With Giants QB Jaxson Dart making his first start, where James lines up and how the 29-year-old is deployed will determine how difficult Los Angeles makes it on the rookie.

Giants player to watch

Dart is in the spotlight after getting six snaps as a change of pace to Russell Wilson in the past two games. The first-round pick out of Mississippi has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL. Dart will get plenty of chances for that now, along with zone-read and run-pass-option plays.

Key matchup

Chargers running game vs. Giants defensive front. New York’s Dexter Lawrence said early in training camp that the pass rush would only be effective if he and his teammates could stop the run. They have not been able to do that. With Najee Harris out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, LA’s backfield is rookie Omarion Hampton with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal backing up, so it’s a chance for the Giants to potentially get to QB Justin Herbert.

Key injuries

Chargers: RG Mekhi Becton remains in concussion protocol and didn’t practice Wednesday. Jamaree Salyer would get the start if Becton isn’t cleared. … C Bradley Bozeman (back) and RT Trey Pipkins III (knee) are also banged up, which could further test offensive line depth.

Giants: WR Malik Nabers (shoulder) and TE Theo Johnson (toe) missed practice time. Nabers was noncommittal Wednesday about his playing status. … RB Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) is expected to be out.

Series notes

The Chargers have won five in a row against the Giants going back to 2005, when they were in San Diego. The Giants most recently beat them in 1998, more than four years before Dart was born. … The Chargers are 3-0 for the first time since 2002, when they won their first four games under coach Marty Schottenheimer. … The Giants have been outscored 83-52.

Stats and stuff

Herbert is the only player in the league this season with two games of 300-plus yards passing. … WR Keenan Allen needs seven receptions to reach 1,000. If he does it against the Giants, Allen would do so in 158 games, besting Marvin Harrison at 167 games for the fewest games to that milestone. … Los Angeles has the best red zone defense in the league, allowing touchdowns on 25% (2 of 8) of trips inside the 20. Only Houston’s 0-for-4 red zone offense is worse than the Giants’ 2-for-8 (20%). … K Cameron Dicker made field goals of 55 and 38 yards in his only previous visit to MetLife Stadium in 2023 to help the Chargers to a 27-6 win over the Jets. … Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo had 161 scrimmage yards against the Chiefs, including his second career rushing TD. … Nabers was limited to two catches for 13 yards last week. It’s the first time in 18 NFL games he didn’t have at least four receptions. … LB Bobby Okereke leads the league with 34 tackles. … New York’s defense has just one takeaway through three games.

Fantasy tip

With Tracy out, expect Skattebo to get the lion’s share of the carries, with Devin Singletary mixed in. Skattebo could be a safety valve for Dart, if coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka continue to use the Arizona State product as a rusher and a receiver.

By The Associated Press