Jonathan Taylor’s 3 TDs keeps Colts undefeated with 41-20 thumping of winless Titans View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts continued their best start since 2009 by beating the hapless Tennessee Titans 41-20 Sunday.

The Colts are now 3-0 and off to their best start since 2009 when Peyton Manning led them to the AFC championship.

Kenny Moore put the Colts ahead to stay on the third offensive play of the game. He picked off rookie Cam Ward and went 32 yards for the pick-6.

Tyquan Lewis had two of the Colts’ four sacks in a game they outgained Tennessee 145-34 and led 17-3 after the first quarter in a game Indy controlled throughout.

Daniel Jones now has as many victories this season as he had in his last 16 starts over two seasons with the New York Giants. Jones also has yet to have a pass intercepted as he threw for 228 yards and a touchdown to Michael Pittman.

The Titans (0-3) have lost nine straight going back to last season. They played without three starters, including right tackle JC Latham and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Cam Ward bounced back from his first interception of the season by throwing for 219 yards and a TD.

Tennessee’s best success came in finally forcing the Colts to punt for the first time this season with 9:19 left in the second quarter. Rigoberto Sanchez had to punt after the Colts went three-and-out. Spencer Shrader also missed his first field goal of the season wide right after making his first 10.

Shrader’s miss followed the Titans allowing Joey Slye to try a 64-yarder after making his first two field goals Sunday and first 10 of the season. Slye’s try had the distance but was wide right. Grover Stewart blocked Slye’s 62-yarder just before halftime, and Shrader hit from 36 yards for a 20-6 halftime lead.

The Colts went up 27-6 when Jones found Michael Pittman for a 20-yard touchdown to start the third quarter. Taylor made it 34-20 with a 46-yard TD run in the third.

Tennessee finally turned in its longest scoring drives of the season when it was too late to matter.

Ward led the Titans on a 13-play, 73-yard drive before Tony Pollard finished with a 1-yard TD plunge. They topped that with a 16-play drive for 77 yards capped by Ward’s 8-yard TD pass to Elic Ayomanor midway through the fourth.

Injuries

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce was evaluated for a concussion after his head bounced off the turf trying to haul in a pass from Jones late in the third. He was ruled out early in the fourth quarter. CB Charvarius Ward Sr., who just cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, was hurt in the fourth quarter.

And Moore was ruled out with about 12 minutes left with an injured calf.

Up next

The Colts visit the Los Angeles Rams, and the Titans start a three-game swing at Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer