Broncos’ key free agents Greenlaw and Engram out for Chargers game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without two of their key free agent additions when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw will miss his third game with a thigh injury and tight end Evan Engram will also sit this one out after injuring his back in the Broncos’ 29-28 loss at Indianapolis in Week 2.

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $35 million contract with Denver in the offseason despite missing all but two games last year while recovering from a torn Achilles in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Engram signed a two-year, $23 million contract to provide coach Sean Payton with the coveted “joker” player who has positional flexibility.

Engram has just four catches for 33 yards so far.

