CB Emmanuel Forbes becomes a starter for the Rams just 9 months after his release by Commanders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Washington Commanders released Emmanuel Forbes last December, less than two seasons after making him a first-round draft pick. Coach Dan Quinn said the cornerback already needed a change of scenery.

Whether or not Quinn was right, the Los Angeles Rams are benefitting greatly from Washington’s decision.

Forbes was a surprise starter for the Rams in their 14-9 victory over Houston, making three tackles and largely shutting down whoever lined up against him. The third-year cornerback is expected to be a major part of Los Angeles’ defensive rotation going forward after he beat out veteran Darious Williams for the job.

Once thought too small to be an effective NFL defensive back, Forbes says he has grown both physically and mentally in the nine months since he landed in Southern California after Washington unceremoniously dumped him on the waiver wire.

“This is my third year, and just growing up, the game has slowed down a lot,” Forbes said. “I’m able to focus in on certain things each play, and I’m just keeping my technique tight and working on my mental stuff. It’s been great.”

The Rams don’t suit up their key players in the preseason, and they mix up their personnel groups extensively in training camp, so nobody outside their building had much indication Forbes had passed Williams on the depth chart.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Forbes earned the job with a standout offseason.

“We’ve been really impressed with him since he got here in the middle of last year, and then when he started really learning our defense in OTAs and training camp, he’s just been really impressive,” Shula said. “The urgency he plays with, the physicality, the toughness, we just think he can do a lot of really good things.”

Forbes was sharp both on and off the ball against the Texans, and he showed his improving ability as a tackler. On the only play on which Forbes allowed a catch, he squared up on Cade Stover and drove the tight end backward.

Forbes was a standout at Mississippi State, making 14 interceptions and returning a whopping six for touchdowns over three seasons. His speed and ball skills are elite, but his meager size — he weighed just 166 pounds at the combine — scared teams.

The Commanders still took Forbes 16th overall, and he started 10 games as a rookie. But his playing time dwindled even before Washington changed coaching staffs and front office personnel in 2024.

The Rams claimed Forbes off waivers in early December, and he felt comfortable “during the first week, honestly.”

“They always had trust in me, and they always reminded me of how great of a player I am and how good of a person I am also,” Forbes said. “It’s a real confidence boost when your coaches are behind you. … Honestly, (I’m) just more mentally locked in.”

Forbes fit in quickly enough to suit up for the final two games of the regular season, but his real work began in the new year. He spent nearly all of the offseason in Los Angeles instead of back home in Mississippi, working on his body and his understanding of Shula’s defensive scheme.

Forbes is listed at 180 pounds this season. He still isn’t a big cornerback, but he’s significantly bigger — and better at tackling after working on it extensively.

“That’s been the most pleasant surprise,” Shula said. “I thought when he played in that Seattle game last year, he was really throwing his body around, and then you could tell he made a conscious effort to put weight on and get stronger so he could be physical and last all 17 games. Really since the first days in (training) camp when we’re wearing pads, he’s made a conscious effort. He’s thudding up the ball carrier. He’s running his feet. He’s wrapping. We notice it, and he’s just gotten better and better.”

To herald his fresh start, Forbes also changed his Rams uniform number this season from 25 to 1 after it became available with the release of Derion Kendrick. Forbes wore No. 13 at Mississippi State and with the Commanders, but Stetson Bennett has it in Los Angeles.

“I just wanted a number more like a defensive back,” Forbes said with a grin, “and I think it looks good on me, too.”

NOTES: RG Kevin Dotson returned to practice with his sprained ankle heavily taped, but LG Steve Avila didn’t participate for the second straight day. RT Rob Havenstein also practiced after taking a veteran rest day for his own apparently minor ankle injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer