Titans’ Cam Ward aims for his 1st NFL win in home opener as Tennessee hosts the Rams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Ward is excited to finally play an NFL regular-season game in his new home stadium and knows the best way to make the Tennessee Titans’ home opener even more memorable is just win.

“I’m excited for it myself, the team trying to get our first win of the season,” Ward said. “So we’re ready to get it going.”

The rookie quarterback impressed even in Tennessee’s season-opening 20-12 loss in Denver. Ward only threw for 112 yards and was sacked six times. Still, nobody with the Titans is worried about the No. 1 pick overall knowing how hard Ward’s worked.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said Ward has earned the right for control over the offense based on meetings and practices. That’s why they have given Ward, who threw 158 touchdowns in college, freedom to check protections at the line.

“His demeanor, not getting rattled, staying poised in a really challenging spot was very encouraging, and I was really pleased with that part of his game coming out of that game last week and then really looking forward to what, as he continues to grow, what that looks like,” Callahan said.

Ward faces off against another No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Matthew Stafford, though his rookie season was 2009. Stafford now is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback with a Super Bowl ring who just surpassed 60,000 yards passing for his career in the Los Angeles Rams’ opener.

This starts a two-game road swing for the Rams. Coach Sean McVay liked how his Rams, who came up just short of the NFC championship game in January, started the season with a 14-9 opening win over the Houston Texans.

“It was cool to be able to see us in real time with our team get one experience and now how can we build from Week to Week 2?” McVay said.

Remember me?

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had a career-high three sacks the previous time the Titans played the Rams, a 28-16 Tennessee win in November 2021. Yes, Stafford remembers the now three-time Pro Bowler very well, calling him an “unbelievable player.”

“He is really disruptive, strong, gets off on the count, physical, fast and plays with a nasty streak,” Stafford said. “I mean he’s a really good player.”

Puka power

Rams receiver Puka Nacua was one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first two seasons, and he racked up 10 catches for 130 yards to begin his third season last week. He needs six catches Sunday to join Odell Beckham Jr. as the only receivers to have 200 receptions in their first 30 games.

If he can get 132 yards receiving or more, Nacua would pass Justin Jefferson for the second-most yards by a player in his first 30 games. Nacua excelled last week despite taking a big early hit that required him to get midgame stitches on the right side of his forehead, but he should be healed for Tennessee.

Not the same old Titans?

Tennessee has lost seven straight going back to last season. Callahan says this team is very different from 2024. The Titans had nine new starters in the season opener including four rookies: Ward, tight end Gunnar Helm, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor and outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo.

Callahan said the mistakes and issues in the opening loss were disappointing. But he likes this team’s mentality, effort and approach. He sees much more leadership including from the new additions.

“It’s a night-and-day difference in totality from a year ago,” Callahan said.

Ground game

The Rams passed the ball effectively in the opener, but Kyren Williams rushed for just 66 yards on 18 carries for an offense that didn’t have a running play longer than 9 yards. Improving that number could be tough if the Rams’ offensive line is without any of the three starters (Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila and Rob Havenstein) currently slowed by ankle injuries.

Tennessee gave up 151 yards rushing to Denver last week, 50 on one run where the Titans missed tackles.

More injury questions

The Titans will be without starting right tackle JC Latham. The No. 7 overall pick in 2024, who played every snap as a rookie, left the opener with what he said Thursday is a strained hip that will keep him out of this game.

Olisaemeka Udoh, now in his seventh NFL season, replaced Latham during the opener. Whoever starts this game will face outside linebacker Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer