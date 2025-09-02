Chargers’ Najee Harris cleared for full-contact practice after eye injury with opener looming

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Najee Harris has been cleared to participate in full-contact practice, leaving the running back a possibility to play in the Los Angeles Chargers’ season opener Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

Harris injured his eye in a July 4 fireworks mishap, putting him on the non-football injury/illness list ahead of training camp. As a result, he couldn’t be on the field with the team. Instead, he worked on the sideline with a personal trainer.

Harris said Monday after practice that his vision wasn’t affected by the mishap and called the injury “superficial.”

Asked if he would play Friday, he said, “I’m ramping up to it. I’m feeling good though, and we’ll just see where it leads.”

He’s never missed a game in his NFL career.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Harris has “looked really good in practice. We’ll just take it one day at a time. Has a really good awareness of what we’re doing.”

Harris declined to provide details about the mishap that occurred in Northern California. He called it “a humbling experience.”

“Just that whole situation, it just shows you how things can change in just the snap of a finger,” he said. “It’s a blessing every day that we wake up, and I’m just happy that everybody is safe and we’re alive.”

Harris didn’t wear a visor while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s kept his eyes protected during workouts, leading to speculation that he’s hiding something. He wore sunglasses while speaking outside Monday.

“It’s not my job to care what other people think,” he said. “It’s my job to do what I got to do.”

Harbaugh said wide receiver Quentin Johnston has cleared concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion in the team’s second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, which left him motionless on the field for several seconds.

“I did all the tests and everything was cool, so I got up and moved on from it,” he said.

