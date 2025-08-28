Chargers aim for deep playoff run in Jim Harbaugh’s second season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

Expectations

A deep playoff run in coach Jim Harbaugh’s second season. He rebuilt the roster and coaching staff while transforming the team’s culture and reputation in his return to the NFL, which resulted in a playoff appearance. Now, a team that hasn’t won the AFC West since 2009 is looking to compete for the division title. The Chargers will try to bounce back from the twin blows of losing left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season and new running back Najee Harris’ eye injury, which kept him out of action during camp.

New faces

RB Najee Harris, G Mekhi Becton, TE Tyler Conklin, DL Da’Shawn Hand, CB Donte Jackson, C Andre James, DL Naquan Jones, QB Trey Lance, LB Kana’i Mauga, CB Benjamin St-Juste.

Key losses

CB Eli Apple, LB Joey Bosa, WR DJ Chark, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Gus Edwards, WR Simi Fehoko, DT Poona Ford, DE Morgan Fox, CB Kristian Fulton, TE Hayden Hurst, G Brenden Jaimes, S Marcus Maye, C/G Sam Mustipher, LB Nick Niemann, WR Josh Palmer, LB Shaq Quarterman, LB Chris Rumph, CB Asante Samuel Jr., T Foster Sarell, TE Stone Smartt, QB Easton Stick.

Strengths

Justin Herbert threw just three interceptions last season, the fewest in the league, and now he gets a second year in the same system. Harbaugh’s preference for the running game has taken pressure off Herbert while allowing the 27-year-old to grow. He’ll be handing off to upgraded talent in Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton, and both have proven durable. Harris was a 1,000-yard rusher in four straight seasons for Pittsburgh, while Hampton ran for nearly 3,000 yards and 30 TDs in his final two years at North Carolina. Receiver Ladd McConkey set franchise records with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards as a rookie and built a rapport with Herbert. Veteran linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive back Derwin James Jr. led a unit that set a franchise record for fewest points allowed per game last season. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who came with Harbaugh from Michigan, guided a unit that was among the league’s best in his first NFL season.

Weaknesses

How the team makes up for the loss of Pro Bowler Slater is a key question for the offensive line. The defensive line took a hit with the loss of Poona Ford to the Los Angeles Rams and will look much different. Teair Tart leads the group, but there is a need for someone to complement him and keep the defensive unit from being a shortcoming. The team faces a tougher schedule than in past seasons, including opening against Super Bowl runner-up Kansas City in Brazil and facing Super Bowl champion Philadelphia at home on Dec. 8. However, the Chargers can take confidence from their two losses to the Chiefs last season by seven and two points.

Camp development

Slater’s season-ending knee injury forced Trey Pipkins III to move to starting right tackle while Joe Alt, coming off a stellar rookie year, moved to left tackle. RG Mekhi Becton missed three weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury, putting his immediate playing status in question. QB Trey Lance showed an upside in preseason play to become Herbert’s backup.

Fantasy player to watch

Until Harris returns, Hampton is expected to be the focus of the run game with his explosive playmaking ability. He was taken in the first round of the draft and has huge upside.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 28-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer