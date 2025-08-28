San Francisco 49ers aim to return to contention in NFC after injury-filled 2024 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-11)

Expectations

Despite coming off a six-win season, the 49ers enter 2025 as one of the favorites to contend in the NFC. Injuries derailed last season with stars such as Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk all missing significant time. The Niners came into this season refreshed thanks to a longer offseason than they had the previous three seasons when they made long playoff runs that fell short of a Super Bowl title. San Francisco believes the pieces are still in place to make a run even after several veterans were jettisoned in the offseason in an attempt to get younger and cheaper. There is still plenty of star power with Williams, McCaffrey, George Kittle, Fred Warner and QB Brock Purdy, who was rewarded with a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason. If the young players can contribute quickly, San Francisco should be a contending team once again.

New faces

DE Mykel Williams, DT C.J. West, CB Upton Stout, DT Alfred Collins, QB Mac Jones, WR Demarcus Robinson, S Jason Pinnock, RB Brian Robinson, S Marques Sigle, TE Luke Farrell, WR Skyy Moore, LB Nick Martin, S Richie Grant, P Thomas Morstead, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DC Robert Saleh.

Key losses

WR Deebo Samuel, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, LG Aaron Banks, RB Jordan Mason, DT Javon Hargrave, DT Maliek Collins, DE Leonard Floyd, OL Jaylon Moore.

Strengths

Quarterback. While the offseason moves chipped away at the depth at many positions, the Niners go into the season in good shape at quarterback. Purdy showed he’s more than just the product of a great system and teammates with the way he played last season and has established himself as one of the better passers in the league. The addition of Jones gives San Francisco a better option as a backup if Purdy goes down at any point this season.

Weaknesses

Safety. The Niners lost 2022 All-Pro Hufanga to Denver in free agency and enter the season with serious questions on the back end of the defense. Malik Mustapha had a promising rookie season, but could miss up to half of this season recovering from knee surgery. Ji’Ayir Brown showed promise as a rookie in 2023, but struggled at times last season and is danger of losing his starting job. San Francisco is relying heavily on Pinnock and Sigle, a fifth-round rookie.

Camp development

Last season’s first-round pick Ricky Pearsall wasn’t able to do much as a rookie after missing the start of the season recovering from a gunshot wound in the chest following a robbery attempt in San Francisco. With Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings missing all or most of camp, Pearsall got plenty of opportunities to be the featured receiver this summer and showed that his 14 catches for 210 yards in the final two games last season might not have been an aberration.

Fantasy player to watch

McCaffrey won the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 when he led the NFL with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 TDs. He played only four games last season because of injuries, dooming fantasy owners who picked him high in their drafts. If McCaffrey stays healthy, he once again figures to be one of the top fantasy performers.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer