Saints trade DT Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars following the teams’ preseason game, AP source says

Saints trade DT Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars following the teams’ preseason game, AP source says View Photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was traded from New Orleans to Jacksonville hours after the teams played a preseason game Sunday, a person familiar with the deal said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team immediately confirmed the swap. The teams played to a 17-all tie in the Superdome earlier in the day. The trade was expected to become official once Saunders passes a physical in Jacksonville, the person said.

Saunders started 27 games for the Saints over the last two seasons after a four-year stint in Kansas City that included two championships. He became expendable in New Orleans after the Saints switched to a 3-4 defense under coordinator Brandon Staley and signed free agent Davon Godchaux from New England.

Saunders, a third-round draft pick in 2019, has 181 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in 68 career games. He notably intercepted a pass from former teammate Patrick Mahomes in a loss at Kansas City last season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have been looking for help at interior defensive line since training camp opened. Defensive tackles Arik Armstead (back) and Maason Smith (calf) have yet to play, and young backups like Tyler Lacy and Jordan Jefferson have been far from stout up front.

Jacksonville recently signed veterans Dawuane Smoot and Austin Johnson in hopes of finding a solution.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer