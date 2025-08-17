Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty takes a hit, then delivers one in 22-19 loss to the 49ers

Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty takes a hit, then delivers one in 22-19 loss to the 49ers View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty proved he could deliver hits and absorb them at the NFL level, rushing for a bruising 33 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Las Vegas’ 22-19 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Jake Moody made a 59-yard field goal as time expired for the 49ers (1-1). He also converted a 44-yarder with 37 seconds remaining to tie the game, and then Jaylen Mahoney intercepted Raiders quarterback Cam Miller to set up the winner.

Moody made 5 of 6 field goals while Daniel Carlson made all four of his tries for the Raiders (0-1-1).

Brock Purdy played the first series for the 49ers, which ended in a field goal. He was 5 of 7 for 66 yards. Backup Mac Jones completed 13 of 16 passes for 135 yards with an interception, and former Raider Carter Bradley led the tying and winning drives and finished 8 of 13 for 96 yards.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey did not play for the 49ers.

Geno Smith completed 6 of 8 passes for 55 yards as the Raiders’ first-team offense played the first two series. The Raiders scored 10 points on those drives. Aidan O’Connell guided the team into the fourth quarter, finishing 15 of 23 for 138 yards with an interception.

Jeanty was known for his tackle-breaking ability at Boise State, where he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season, and he showed that skill against the 49ers.

He took a shot to his right shoulder from 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune in the first quarter and went into the medical tent. Jeanty emerged from the tent and on the next series ran over San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir on his way to 13-yard gain. Jeanty topped off the drive by powering his way into the end zone from the 1-yard line.

Jeanty, the sixth pick in the NFL draft, bounced back from an underwhelming performance in his first preseason game. He had minus-1 yard on three carries in a 23-23 tie at Seattle on Aug. 7.

More Niners injures

San Francisco lost three offensive players to injuries in the first half, including starting right guard Dominick Puni, who injured his knee while blocking on a field goal.

Running back Corey Kiner was carted off after injuring an ankle and running back Patrick Taylor Jr. hurt a shoulder.

The 49ers have already experienced plenty of injuries — particularly at wide receiver — in the run-up to the season. They entered the game without roughly 20 players.

GOAT in the building

Tom Brady attended the game, making his latest appearance as a Raiders minority owner. He also attended a practice and a mock game two weeks ago. He entered Allegiant Stadium wearing a white Raiders jacket and black pants.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wasn’t the only notable ex-player in the stadium. Eight Hall of Famers — including Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown — were among several former Raiders given the silver-carpet treatment.

Up next

49ers: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Saturday.

Raiders: Visit Arizona next Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer