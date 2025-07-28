Brock Purdy’s latest milestone: A new addition to the 49ers’ family

Brock Purdy became the latest San Francisco 49ers star to join the fatherhood club.

Purdy’s wife Jenna gave birth to the couple’s first child, Millie Joleen Purdy. Purdy left the team late last week for his daughter’s birth before returning to practice on Sunday.

Jenna Purdy announced the news of the couple’s new daughter on Monday on social media that included a picture of her and Brock holding Millie Joleen with the caption: “Life just became a whole lot sweeter.”

The Purdy’s new arrival came nearly two weeks after star running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, had their first child, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

“The guys have matured an incredible amount in the last couple days,” fullback Kyle Juszcyk said with a smile on Monday. “They both have terrible dad jokes. They both got their dad strength overnight. Just so happy for both of them and their families. They’re going to be incredible fathers. We’re all just so excited for them.”

The Purdys met when both were students at Iowa State and got married in March 2024.

It’s been an eventful year already for the family with Brock Purdy signing a five-year, $265 million contract extension in May and the couple buying a new house for the offseason in Nashville, Tennessee.

Padded practice

The Niners had their first padded practice of training camp with rookie defensive linemen Mykel Williams and C.J. West both faring well in one-on-one pass rushing drills.

The start of pads brought an added energy to the session that was the longest yet of training camp for the 49ers.

“It was fun,” Juszczyk said. “I really felt like I was craving it. I said to Christian a couple days ago, I’m really excited for some physicality. It’s been a long time. It was fun to go out there and be able to hit somebody.”

Injury updates

Defensive end Tarron Jackson was released from the hospital after being taken off the field by a stretcher following a scary injury Sunday. Jackson was back at the facility and is still being evaluated for a neck injury.

Receiver Jauan Jennings missed practice a day after leaving early with a calf injury. There is no word on the extent of the injury.

Cornerback Renardo Green and receiver Jacob Cowing remain sidelined by hamstring injuries and DT Jordan Elliott also was out for undisclosed reasons.

Cornerback Eli Apple took part in his first practice after being signed Sunday. Receiver Quintez Cephus was cut to make room.

