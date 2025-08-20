Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed passes physical and is removed from PUP list View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback L’Jarius Sneed passed his physical, and the Tennessee Titans removed him from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday in time to start practicing.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was part of the Titans’ big offseason spending spree in March 2024, with Tennessee trading for the cornerback. Sneed played in just five games and wound up on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

Sneed said during an offseason camp that he was as healthy as he’s been. But the Titans put him on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, with team officials saying Sneed had a cleanup of a knee in May.

The Titans open the season Sept. 7 at Denver. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said Sneed will be day to day in his return, with the five-year veteran being eased back into practice.

“It’s good to get him back out there, and he’s been chomping at the bit,” Wilson said before practice. “He’s been doing everything in his power in the training room to get to this point,” Wilson said. “So I’m just excited for the young man, not just the football player but him because I know the work that he’s put in.”

Sneed has 10 career interceptions, though he’s still looking for his first with Tennessee. The Titans are counting on Sneed to start in a secondary featuring second-year cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary.

Titans starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III passed his physical and returned from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 11.

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer