Falcons lose starting WR Darnell Mooney for several weeks with shoulder injury and sign D.J. Chark

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Darnell Mooney’s status for the start of the season is uncertain as the Atlanta Falcons’ second-leading receiver in 2024 is expected to miss several weeks of training camp with a shoulder injury.

Mooney suffered the injury in Thursday’s first practice of training camp.

The Falcons bolstered their depth chart at wide receiver by signing veteran D.J. Chark Jr., who joined the team for Saturday’s practice. Chark worked out for the Falcons on Friday.

“That workout was already set up,” Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said Saturday, referring to the visit from Chark being scheduled before Mooney’s injury.

Smith said Mooney’s injury is “part of the deal” and the front office is “always ready to find solutions and add to the roster whenever we can.”

Smith provided no details on the severity of Mooney’s injury.

Chark, 29, began the 2024 season on injured reserve with a hip injury and was limited to four catches for 31 yards with one touchdown in seven games with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chark, a second-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2018, set career highs with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars in 2019. Following four seasons with Jacksonville, Chark played for Detroit in 2022 and Carolina in 2023.

Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Drake London led the team with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London, Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III opened training camp as Atlanta’s top wide receivers. KhaDarel Hodge returns as a top backup after starting two games last season.

The injury will force Mooney to miss valuable practice time with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is entering his first full season as the starter following a three-game audition to close the 2024 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer