Rams sign veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries to a 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal on Friday.

Humphries, a longtime starter for the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals, will provide depth and insurance on the Rams’ offensive line behind starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Jackson agreed to a three-year, $57 million free agent deal to return to Los Angeles this spring, but the NFL Network reported this week that Jackson is dealing with a reoccurrence of the blood clots that ended his 2022 season.

Humphries spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round in 2016. He started 98 games, mostly at left tackle, and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Humphries was out of the NFL last season while recovering from a torn knee ligament from 2023. He also missed much of the 2022 season with a back injury.

He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last November, but injured his hamstring shortly afterward. He played only occasionally down the stretch into the postseason for the AFC champions, and he didn’t play in the Super Bowl.

Humphries’ agents announced on social media in late April that he had signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but that deal was never completed.

