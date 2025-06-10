The NFL teams with female owners holding controlling shares or decision-making power now that the Indianapolis Colts have announced the late Jim Irsay’s transition plan for ownership with his three daughters taking charge of the club. Those with minority shares not included.

Buffalo Bills

Kim Pegula. She and her husband Terry Pegula bought the Bills in 2014.

Cleveland Browns

Dee Haslam, wife of Jimmy, with the Haslam family buying the Browns in 2012.

Detroit Lions

Sheila Ford Hamp. She took over June 23, 2020, as principal owner for her late mother Martha Firestone Ford.

Indianapolis Colts

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson have held the title of owner since 2012. Now Irsay-Gordon is CEO, Foyt executive vice president and Jackson chief brand officer.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sharron Hunt is among four owners as a daughter of the late Lamar Hunt.

New Orleans Saints

Gayle Benson.

San Francisco 49ers

Denise DeBartolo York took control in 2001 and is currently co-chair of the team that is run by her son, Jed.

Seattle Seahawks

Jody Allen took over after the death of her brother, Paul, in 2018.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz is a co-owner of the Bucs along with five brothers.

Tennessee Titans

Controlling owner Amie Adams-Strunk. The daughter of the franchise’s founder Bud Adams, she took over in March 2015 from her brother-in-law and has held 50% of the team since late 2020.

