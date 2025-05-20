Chargers sign draft pick Omarion Hampton

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Omarion Hampton on Monday.

The team selected him 22nd overall in last month’s NFL draft, making him the highest pick at his position out of North Carolina in 40 years.

He ranked No. 2 in the nation over his final two years with 3,164 yards rushing, earning Associated Press All-America second team and first-team All-Atlantic Coast honors each season.

Hampton had 19 games with 100 yards rushing, the third-most in the nation over his three-year career.

