Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 4

By AP News
Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 4

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed on Monday by the NFL, the first in a series of announcements of notable games coming this week ahead of the full schedule release on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night, the first game in NBC’s package of primarily Sunday night games. NBC also announced that its streaming service, Peacock, will exclusively broadcast a Saturday night game on Dec. 27, a matchup that will be determined later from a pool of possible options based on how the playoff races are shaping up then.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

