McVay admits Rams considering reunion with Jalen Ramsey, but trade discussions haven’t heated up

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams would still love a reunion with Jalen Ramsey if they can swing a trade to reacquire the star cornerback from the Miami Dolphins.

Rams coach Sean McVay also said Wednesday that those trade discussions haven’t advanced in recent weeks — and if a deal doesn’t happen, McVay is quite happy to enter the new season with the defensive backs already on Los Angeles’ roster.

After a workout during organized team activities, McVay reiterated the Rams’ interest in the key defensive back on their Super Bowl championship team three years ago. Ramsey is expected to be moved this summer by the Dolphins, who acquired him from Los Angeles in March 2023.

When asked if the Rams are still interested in Ramsey, McVay replied: “Oh yeah. We would never close out those opportunities.”

“There hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late, but that can always change pretty quickly, as we know,” he added.

Ramsey was the lynchpin of the Rams’ defense for 3 1/2 seasons, earning two All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods along with his championship ring as the do-everything defensive back playing the “star” position in Los Angeles’ scheme. Ramsey and McVay have remained close during their two years apart, and the Rams still run a version of the defense installed by Brandon Staley and burnished by Raheem Morris during Ramsey’s tenure in LA.

The Rams traded Ramsey to save money heading into a rebuild that already looks finished: Los Angeles won the NFC West and a playoff game last season, and McVay’s team is heading into the new season with Super Bowl aspirations.

The biggest obstacle to a reunion with Ramsey is the financial commitment. Ramsey is guaranteed to make more than $20 million this season under the three-year, $72 million contract extension through 2028 that he signed with Miami last year, and any team acquiring Ramsey must manage that financial burden.

Ramsey is unlikely to be traded before June 1, as the Dolphins will gain significant salary cap savings by waiting a few more days. Ramsey wasn’t spotted at Miami’s OTA workout Wednesday, and coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the situation directly.

“Quite honestly, zero has changed since the last time I said anything about him,” McDaniel said. “I’m really worried about the players that will be out on the field today, and that’s about as much breath as I want to speak into it.”

The Rams seem content to wait even a few more months to see whether the trade market makes a deal more enticing — and if it doesn’t happen, McVay insists he’s happy with what he’s got on the back end of his defense.

The Rams surprisingly didn’t draft a defensive back last month even though it was perceived as their position group of greatest need, leading to speculation they were focused on reacquiring Ramsey. Their biggest recent move was to re-sign playmaking cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon early in the offseason after waiting until September last season.

“No, I feel good about where we’re at,” McVay said when asked if the Rams plan to add to the defensive back room even without Ramsey.

“Obviously Jalen is a unique deal, but I really like — and I think we all feel this way — the guys that have played,” McVay said. “We’ve gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position, at the safety. We’ve got some different guys that can flex between safety, dime linebacker, the nickel-star spot. There’s a lot of guys that have accumulated a bunch of experience, that I think are only going to continue to take steps.”

Darious Williams and Cobie Durant were the Rams’ starting cornerbacks in most games last season, although Williams missed several early games with a hamstring injury. Witherspoon also played extensively, while versatile safeties Quentin Lake and Kam Curl both started 16 games.

Kyren at work

Rams running back Kyren Williams is participating in OTAs while he is still in negotiations with the Rams on a contract extension.

Williams was seventh in the NFL last season with a career-high 1,299 yards rushing, and he tied for fifth with 14 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, when he was the NFL’s third-leading rusher despite missing five games.

The fifth-round pick in 2022 is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and the Rams say they hope to re-sign him even after drafting Blake Corum in the third round last season and Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round last month.

“Kyren has been the same stud that we know,” Williams said. “Great demeanor. Great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better. He’s been great in terms of our communication. You don’t want to minimize it, because (negotiations) are real. Hopefully we’ll see where this goes, but it’s been real healthy, and positive progress for sure.”

Redick with the Rams

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick attended practice Wednesday, speaking at length on the sideline with general manager Les Snead.

McVay and Redick first met shortly before Redick took over the 17-time NBA champions last summer in his first coaching job of any kind. The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl had long respected Redick, the former NBA shooting guard turned broadcaster, from afar.

“You talk about a well-thought-out guy,” McVay said. “A great willingness to look inwardly at, all right, where are those areas of improvement, understanding how you bring people together. I’ve really enjoyed him coming out, and I think the guys did today, too.”

___

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer