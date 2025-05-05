Rams sign former Eagles kick returner Britain Covey to a 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kick returner and receiver Britain Covey agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Covey spent the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Utah.

Covey returned two punts for the Eagles in the Super Bowl as a rookie in February 2023, and he led the NFL in punt return yardage during the 2023 season after being released and fighting his way back onto the roster from the Eagles’ practice squad.

He missed all but five games last season because of a shoulder injury that was followed by a neck injury. He went on injured reserve in late December, sidelining him for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl championship run.

Covey averaged 11.3 yards per punt return over the past three seasons, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL during that stretch. He also had 11 receptions for 76 yards while playing in 38 games during his Eagles tenure.

Receiver Xavier Smith was the Rams’ primary punt returner last season, returning 16 punts for 149 yards. Los Angeles returned just 18 punts last season, the fewest in the NFL, while its 161 yards of punt returns were the third fewest.

Covey was a prolific receiver and one of the nation’s top kick returners during his five collegiate seasons with the Utes. He made a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

