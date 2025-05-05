The Commanders are hosting the 2027 NFL draft in Washington, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

The team under new ownership, Josh Harris’ group that bought the team from Dan Snyder in 2023, has been trying to land the draft for multiple years, losing out to Detroit and Green Bay.

By ROB MAADDI and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writers