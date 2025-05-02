The 49ers bring back tight end Ross Dwelley for a 2nd stint with the team

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year contract on Friday, bringing him back for a second stint with the team.

Dwelley originally joined the Niners as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the team before signing with Atlanta last season. Dwelley provides more depth behind starter George Kittle and free agent addition Luke Farrell.

Dwelley played all 17 games last season for the Falcons but only had one catch for 5 yards. The majority of his time on the field came during special teams.

Dwelley has 45 catches for 523 yards and five TDs in 101 career games.

___

