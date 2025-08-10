One pass, one TD: Mahomes, Chiefs get off to good start in 20-17 preseason loss to Cardinals

One pass, one TD: Mahomes, Chiefs get off to good start in 20-17 preseason loss to Cardinals View Photo

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes needed just 48 seconds on the field to get his preseason off to a good start.

Mahomes — a three-time Super Bowl champ entering his ninth season with the Kansas City Chiefs — took advantage of a short field after the Arizona Cardinals fumbled the opening kickoff, hitting Jason Brownlee for a 1-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

Arizona rallied for a 20-17 win over Kansas City in the preseason opener for both teams on Saturday night.

The TD pass was Mahomes’ only completion of the game, ending a brief, effective outing. Backup Gardner Minshew took over on the next series and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Harrison Butker made a 58-yard field goal.

Mahomes’ final line: 1-for-1 passing for 1 yard and one touchdown. The three-time defending AFC champions were playing for the first time since losing last season’s Super Bowl 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Kansas City got off to a good start, Arizona’s starters were a little sloppy.

The Cardinals fumbled their first two kickoff returns, though they recovered the second one. Kyler Murray — playing in his first preseason game since 2021 — was intercepted on the offense’s opening drive on a pass intended for second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Murray’s second drive was hindered when tight end Tip Reiman was called for a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. The miscue was part of the reason the Cardinals had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Chad Ryland.

Murray played two drives, completing 7 of 8 passes for 96 yards and the interception. Tight end Trey McBride caught one pass for 21 yards and Harrison had a catch for 15 yards.

The Cardinals trailed 14-3 early but Emari Demercado caught a 43-yard touchdown pass to cut the margin to 14-10. Xavier Weaver caught a 1-yard touchdown pass that gave the Cardinals a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Both touchdowns were thrown by Arizona’s new backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 81 yards. The Cardinals outgained the Chiefs 355 yards to 249.

The Cardinals — who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021 — finished last season with an 8-9 record, which was a four-win improvement over the previous season. Arizona revamped its defensive front during the offseason, adding Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

Injuries

Chiefs: Cornerback Jaylen Watson (concussion protocol) left the game in the first half. Safety Deon Bush (Achilles tendon) was carted off the field in the second quarter.

Up next

Chiefs: visit the Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 15.

Cardinals: visit the Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 16.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer