Oilers visit the Stars with 3-1 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -121, Oilers +101; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Oilers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Oilers won 4-1 in the last meeting.

Dallas is 35-12-3 at home and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have a 19-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 28-19-2 record on the road. The Oilers have a 28-9-3 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press