Hurricanes eliminate Rangers from playoff contention with 7-3 victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated New York from playoff contention, beating the Rangers 7-3 on Saturday.

Jalen Chatfield, Jackson Blake, Mark Jankowski, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes. Pytor Kochetkov made 28 saves.

Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller and Will Cuylle scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots. The Rangers have lost four of their last five.

Chatfield and Jarvis gave Carolina 2-0 lead in the first period. Jarvis scored his 25th goal at home this season to match the most since the franchise moved to North Carolina in 1997.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York was swept (0-4-0) in the season series for the first time since 1987-88, when the Hurricanes were the Hartford Whalers.

Hurricanes: New York knocked the Hurricanes out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2022 and ’24, so there was a small measure of payback for Carolina on Saturday. The Hurricanes’ first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the New Jersey Devils is already set.

Key moment

Artemi Panarin had a wide- open net with 7:27 left in the second period and the Rangers trailing 3-0. Instead of cutting into Carolina’s lead, he hit the right post and Jankowski made 4-0 just 26 seconds later.

Key stat

Kochetkov had lost four of his previous five starts and given up 21 goals in the process.

Up next

The Rangers are at Florida on Monday night. The Hurricanes host Toronto on Sunday.

