No. 20 Vanderbilt scores its most points in 107 years with 70-21 win over Georgia State View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, and No. 20 Vanderbilt scored its most points in 107 years Saturday night while romping to a 70-21 victory over Georgia State.

The previous time the Commodores rolled up 70 points in a game was a 76-0 win over Tennessee on Nov. 19, 1918, at Dudley Field in Nashville.

Pavia also rushed for 86 yards and a TD as Vanderbilt (4-0) remained one of eight undefeated Southeastern Conference teams. Running back AJ Newberry scored twice on the ground.

Three other running backs scored a touchdown each, and quarterback Blaze Berlowitz scored his first rushing touchdown for the Commodores. Drew Dickey scored Vanderbilt’s final TD on a 9-yard quarterback keep.

Commodores cornerback Jordan Matthews forced a fumble and defensive tackle Jaylon Stone recovered one in the first half. In the second half, linebacker Jamison Curtis blocked a punt and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown.

Georgia State: While the Panthers (1-3) were able to find some offense through the air, they struggled on the ground, rushing for just 32 yards. Quarterbacks TJ Finley and Cameran Brown threw for a combined three touchdowns, but the special teams struggled, converting on only one of their three extra-point attempts.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have not lost to a non-conference opponent in the West End since 2022, riding a seven-game win streak against non-SEC foes inside FirstBank Stadium. Vanderbilt will face a decent non-conference challenge next in Utah State, which rolled to a 48-7 win over McNeese State of the FCS on Saturday.

Georgia State: Hosts James Madison on Oct. 4.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Utah State on Sept. 27.

