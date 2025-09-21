Virginia offense keeps rolling, beats Stanford 48-20 View Photo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) — Wide receiver Trell Harris caught a trio of first-quarter touchdown passes as Virginia raced away from visiting Stanford, 48-20, on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

Chandler Morris had his most productive game quarterbacking in a Virginia uniform, throwing for 380 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score.

J’Mari Taylor ran for 85 yards on 15 carries for the Cavaliers, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

A week after setting a program record with 700 total offensive yards against FCS William & Mary, the Virginia offense hummed at a similarly high rate against Stanford, blistering the Cardinal for 590 yards.

The Cavaliers’ defense bottled up Stanford star running back Micah Ford. A week after Ford went for a career-high 157 yards in a win over Boston College, he found no room to run against Virginia, finishing with 44 yards on 13 carries. He did score a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Cardinal did make yards through big passing plays. Bryce Farrell had a 60-yard reception in the first half and a 68-yard touchdown catch in the second.

The takeaway

Stanford made its first trip to the East Coast this season, and the Cardinal should be glad it won’t be back until visiting Miami at the end of the month. Its defense allowed Virginia to take over right from the opening drive.

Virginia demonstrated that last week’s offensive outburst wasn’t solely a result of the opponent. Piling up yards against Stanford proves the Cavalier offense has the firepower to be an impact unit this season.

Up next

After back-to-back ACC contests, Stanford hosts San Jose State on Saturday in a non-conference game.

Virginia hosts Florida State in the Cavaliers’ most anticipated early-season matchup.

By MIKE BARBER

Associated Press