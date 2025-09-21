Castellanos leads No. 7 Florida St, which has school-record 498 rushing yards in rout of Kent St

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos passed for 205 yards and had two of No. 7 Florida State’s eight rushing touchdowns in a 66-10 rout of Kent State on Saturday.

Gavin Sawchuk had 11 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles (3-0) ran for a single-game school record 498 yards and surpassed last season’s win total.

Florida State had as many touchdowns against Kent State as it did in 12 games in 2024.

Castellanos left in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but he ran down the sideline in the third quarter. With the Seminoles in front 45-7, Castellanos did not play in the second half.

Micahi Danzy had a 64-yard touchdown run and added receptions of 65 yards and 47 yards. The redshirt freshman now has three touchdowns in three games.

The Golden Flashes’ Dru DeShields completed 9 of 18 passes for 129 yards and had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Da’Shawn Martin.

The takeaway

Kent State ran for 43 yards on 28 carries and was not able to sustain any drives.

Florida State scored on 10 of its first 11 drives, including nine touchdowns. The Seminoles picked up their second straight rout, following a 77-3 win over FCS program East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

Up next

Kent State has a bye before traveling to Oklahoma on Oct. 4.

Florida State travels to Virginia on Friday.

