Colombo runs for 202 yards and touchdown in OT, San Diego beats Southern Utah 30-27

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dom Nankil accounted for three touchdowns, Matt Colombo added 202 yards on the ground with a touchdown run in overtime and San Diego beat Southern Utah 30-27 on Saturday night.

Bronson Barron threw a pair of touchdown passes for Southern Utah inside the final 2:20 of regulation that tied it 24-all. Jayden Rogers then opened the extra period kicking a 28-yard field goal for the FCS No. 24 Thunderbirds (1-1).

Nankil ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter and connected with Colombo on a 5-yard touchdown pass midway through the third. Barron threw his first touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to Shane Carr, and Rogers added a 32-yard field goal to pull the Thunderbirds to 14-10 early in the fourth.

Nankil answered with a 49-yard touchdown run that gave San Diego (1-1) a 21-10 lead with 10:33 remaining. He finished 6-of-16 passing for 64 yards and with 76 yards rushing on seven carries.

Barron was 22-of-38 passing for 292 yards. Gabe Nunez made six catches for 100 yards with a score.

