UNLV beats UCLA 30-23 for first Big Ten win in 22 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Colandrea passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns as UNLV held off a UCLA rally to win 30-23 on Saturday night for the Rebels’ first victory over a Big Ten Conference opponent in 22 years.

The Rebels (3-0) last beat a Big Ten team when they won 23-5 at No. 14 Wisconsin on Sept. 13, 2003.

“We’re trying to build this program to be one of the best programs on the West Coast,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said. “I think that was a huge win for us. That’s a talented football team we played, and we found a way to win.”

Colandrea was sharp in completing 15 of 21 passes, and he also rushed for 59 yards. He was particularly effective in the first half, passing for 171 yards and two TDs.

“I feel like tonight we executed at a really high level in the first half,” Colandrea said. “In the second half, I was getting out of the pocket too early. But at the end of the day, we got the win. That was the biggest deal.”

Nico Iamaleava was 29 of 41 for 255 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for UCLA (0-2).

UNLV built a 23-0 lead with 1:49 left in the first half. UCLA managed to get on the scoreboard just before the break with a short field goal, but the Bruins were still outgained 250 yards to 110.

But that late scoring drive apparently created a spark, and UCLA had a chance to at least tie by taking possession down a touchdown with 2:17 left. UNLV sealed the victory when linebacker Marsel McDuffie tipped a pass that nickelback Aarmaris Brown intercepted with 52 seconds left.

“I’m just frustrated because when you know we can execute better than we were and put together two halves like I wish we could’ve done, the outcome would’ve been different,” UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said.

Rebels rolling along

The Rebels have scored 20 or more points in 25 consecutive regular-season games, second only to Memphis (39).

UNLV’s late-game interception was its 55th over the past four years, the highest total in FBS.

The Rebels did not commit a turnover, extending their streak to a Mountain West-record 17 games with one or none.

Flag day

Both teams bemoaned missed opportunities because of penalties — and for good reason.

Each side lost 129 yards due to infractions, with UCLA hit with 14 accepted penalties and UNLV with 13.

All the flags are a major reason the game lasted three hours and 52 minutes.

UCLA: The first six quarters could not have gone much worse for the Bruins, who were outscored 66-13 by Utah and UNLV. But UCLA outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the second half, and maybe that will carry over to winnable games against New Mexico and Northwestern.

UNLV: The Rebels are making an early case to be the Group of Five representative for the College Football Playoff. They nearly made it last season before losing the Mountain West championship to Boise State.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts New Mexico on Friday.

UNLV: Visits Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 20 to close its nonconference schedule.

