Kyle Lowe’s three TD runs power SE Louisiana to 45-24 victory over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Kyle Lowe had three touchdown runs to power Southeastern Louisiana to a 45-24 victory over Murray State on Saturday night.

Lowe ran it in from 26 yards out with 5:26 left in the second quarter and Khalid Moore returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown just 16 seconds later for a 28-10 lead at halftime. Lowe scored on runs of 5 and 26 yards in the fourth quarter and finished with 97 yards on 13 carries.

Rodeo Graham Jr. scored on a 12-yard run to put the Lions (1-1) up 14-7 early in the second quarter and they led the rest of the way.

Carson Camp had a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cade Collier to give SE Louisiana a 7-0 lead. Camp completed 18 of 25 passes for 173 yards.

Jim Ogle totaled 254 yards on 25-for-39 passing for the Racers (0-2) with a touchdown and two interceptions. Cam Bulluck had the TD catch. Jawaun Northington and Jordan Washington had TD runs.

