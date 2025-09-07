Victor Gabalis throws 5 TD passes in Tarleton State’s 59-3 win over Mississippi Valley State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw five of Tarleton State’s six touchdown passes and the Texans beat Mississippi Valley State 59-3 Saturday night.

The victory for the Texans (3-0), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, comes a week after beating Army at West Point 30-27 in double-overtime.

Gabalis’ five TD passes are the most for a Texans quarterback since the program moved up to Division I in 2020. He was 20 of 27 for 295 yards. Daniel Greek had the other TD pass.

Bryce Parker caught two touchdown passes and Trevon West finished with 135 yards receiving on six receptions.

The Texans had 460 yards offense to 244 for the Delta Devils (1-1), who had just 50 yards on the ground. The Delta Devils had five turnovers that led to 21 points, including Jaden Aubert’s 68-yard pick-6 for the game’s final points.

The Texans scored 24 points in the second quarter for a 31-7 halftime lead before adding 28 points in the third quarter.

