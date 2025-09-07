California rolls past Texas Southern 35-3 behind Raphael’s big day

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kendrick Raphael ran for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, and California beat Texas Southern 35-3 on Saturday.

A junior transfer from North Carolina State, Raphael repeatedly gouged the Tigers up the middle and averaged 7.3 yards per carry while topping 100 yards for the first time in his career.

“That’s what were looking for, that’s what we’re hoping for,” California coach Justin Wilcox said. “I thought he took a step forward today. Had over 100 yards, made some good hard runs in there, had some great cuts. Really proud of him.”

Raphael’s day was in stark contrast to his Cal debut when he came off the bench and ran for 37 yards on nine carries. Against the Tigers, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound back repeatedly bulled his way through the heart of Texas Southern’s defense.

“I thought I was going to break one but just trusting the process and trusting my line,” Raphael said. “It felt great. Great way to start.”

Golden Bears true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw three touchdowns in his college debut against Oregon State last week, passed for 259 yards with one interception, and scored on a 1-yard dive in the first half.

L.J. Johnson Jr. had a 12-yard touchdown run while Abram Murray kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Bears (2-0).

The Tigers’ only points came on Christian Avelar’s 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

It’s the first time the Bears have not allowed a touchdown since Oct. 23, 2021.

“If you keep the other team from scoring a touchdown, that’s really good,” Wilcox said. “However, there were just a lot of things we’re going to need to improve on. We need to be competing against what we’re capable of so there’s a lot of areas we can improve on that are on defense.”

Texas Southern (0-2) was limited to 194 yards of offense and went 3 of 14 on third downs in the first-ever game between the two schools.

The Bears led 10-0 at halftime behind Murray’s field goal and Sagapolutele’s run.

The takeaway

Texas Southern: There wasn’t much rhythm to the Tigers offense at all. Quarterback KJ Cooper made some nice plays running and scrambling but that was as good as it got.

California: The Bears defense really stepped up, albeit against an FCS opponent. The defensive line spent much of the afternoon in Texas Southern’s backfield and their secondary broke up numerous pass attempts.

Up next

Texas Southern: Faces Lamar University on Saturday.

California: The Bears face Minnesota at home on Saturday.

