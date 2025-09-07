Cincinnati hands Eddie George his first loss as an FBS coach

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Bearcats posted a 34-20 win over Bowling Green and former NFL running back and Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who took his first loss as an FBS coach Saturday.

George, the 1995 Heisman winner with Ohio State, took over as head coach at Bowling Green (1-1) this season after four years leading FCS Tennessee State. He brought his team and social media sensation Pudge the Cat, the Bowling Green mascot, into Nippert Stadium to face the Bearcats (1-1).

Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield used a short passing game through three quarters until Sorsby rushed the last 27 yards late in the third to lead 31-10. Sorsby connected with Cyrus Allen for 44- and 2-yard touchdowns for the Bearcats’ first two scores and finished with 333 yards passing.

“There were a lot of questions about throwing the ball,” Satterfield said. “Sorsby threw the ball well. Our guys made some great catches and had a lot of yards after catches.”

George elected to punt for field position twice in the first half rather than take a risk on fourth-and-short.. The Falcons punted on fourth-and-1 from the Bowling Green 47 in the first quarter and again from the Cincinnati 41 in the second quarter on fourth-and-3. That second time backfired as Cincinnati drove 89 yards to score its third touchdown and take a 21-0 lead on Sorsby’s 9-yard toss to Jeff Caldwell.

“Looking at the flow of the game, down 14-0. I didn’t want to give them a short field,” George said. “I wanted to be conservative until I get a good feel from my offense. I don’t want to throw against the wind and hope, until we have something dialed in. “

Trailing 24-3 on its first possession of the second half, the Falcons went for a first down on a fourth-and-2 from the Cincinnati 12, Leo Kemp, a transfer from UCLA, was held to 1 yard by Jake Golday.

Drew Pyne threw for 274 yards and a score to Jyrin Johnson for the Falcons.

Takeaway

Donte Corleone, Cincinnati’s two-time All-American nose tackle, left the field twice. Corleone missed a series to have his ankle taped. He left for good midway through the second quarter. “We’ll re-evaluate but I think he’ll be fine,” Satterfield said

Family affair

Eddie George’s son Eriq was the starting defensive end for the Falcons The son of athletic director Derek van der Merwe, Ian, is a defensive lineman. It is the first time in FBS history the coach and athletic director’s sons played on the same team, according to the school.

Transfer

Pyne made at least one start for Notre Dame, Arizona State and Missouri.

First-time ever

The Bearcats were 0-4 against Bowling Green coming into the game, losing to them in 1991, 1992, 1993 and a 38-0 loss in 1994, the first home shutout by the Bearcats since 1972.

Up next

Bowling Green will host Liberty next Saturday.

Cincinnati will be at home against Northwestern State next Saturday.

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press