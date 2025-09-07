Ryan Staub leads rotation of Colorado quarterbacks, throws 2 TD passes in 31-7 win over Delaware View Photo

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The transfer portal was never really an option for Ryan Staub, even as he spent the last two seasons backing up Shedeur Sanders. Nor was it a consideration heading into this season, when he slipped farther down the depth chart.

The third-string quarterback simply wanted to be in Boulder. He wanted to keep working for a moment like what unfolded Saturday — the student section chanting his name, his coach singing his praises and his team winning.

Staub, the third choice in the game, threw two touchdown passes as Colorado rotated quarterbacks in a 31-7 win over Delaware. He followed starter Kaidon Salter and highly touted freshman Julian Lewis.

“Staub don’t trip,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “He’s just unflappable, man.”

Sanders came up with a game plan two days before facing the Blue Hens that involved giving his QB trio a pair of series each to see what they could do.

From there, Sanders began riding the hot hand of Staub, who threw one touchdown pass with 9 seconds left in the first half and another right after the break. Salter did his part, too, by leading Colorado (1-1) to a 10-0 lead. Lewis had the team on the move in the first drive of his college career but produced no points.

Sanders made sure Staub was front and center with him when he did his postgame TV interview.

“There’s been a lot of days of a lot of work and some self-doubt,” Staub explained. “It’s crazy to be rewarded this way. It doesn’t really feel real.”

The QB breakdown shook out like this: Staub led the team on four drives, producing 21 points. Salter also got four drives, scoring on a 9-yard TD run, but went nearly two hours between his opening two series and taking the field again. The 17-year-old Lewis received three series, including one to close out the game.

“I give those guys credit,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “To be in the flow and stay in the flow with a three-quarterback rotation is not easy.”

The Buffaloes bounced back from a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech behind an offense that accumulated 398 total yards and a defense which forced two turnovers along with stopping Delaware twice on downs. The Buffaloes also blocked a punt.

Delaware (1-1) entered as a 24 1/2-point underdog and was within 10-7 before Staub went to work after entering with 45 seconds left before halftime. He found DeKalon Taylor for a 21-yard TD. Staub then hit Sincere Brown for a 71-yard connection moments into the second half to make it 24-7.

“Obviously, the momentum changed when he came in the game,” Coach Ryan Carty said. “So all the power to him, it was a great job.”

Staub knows the offense inside and out after serving as a backup to Shedeur Sanders for the past two seasons. He finished the afternoon 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two scores. Salter was 13 of 16 for 102 yards, along with 25 yards rushing. Lewis went 2 of 4 for 8 yards.

Going forward, Deion Sanders is keeping his QB plan to himself.

“I’m not lost for direction,” Sanders said.

Nick Minicucci threw for 312 yards and a touchdown for Delaware. He also had an interception.

The Blue Hens jumped to the FBS level this season as they joined Conference USA. They beat rival Delaware State 35-17 to start the season.

“We have to learn from this,” Carty said. “Or else it’ll be a defeat that kind of beats us twice.”

The Takeaway

Delaware: Carty is 9-2 mark in non-conference games. Their other loss was at No. 5 Penn State in 2023.

Colorado: The QBs spread the wealth with nine different players catching a pass. Brown had four catches for 120 yards.

Up Next

The Blue Hens host UConn next Saturday, while Colorado travels to Houston for its Big 12 Conference opener Friday.

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer