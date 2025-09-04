No. 25 Utah takes on FCS Cal Poly

Cal Poly (1-0) at No. 25 Utah (1-0), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 492 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 206 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 286 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 43 points per game (30th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 220 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 136 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 84 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (38th)

Cal Poly Offense

Overall: 469 yards per game (14th in FCS)

Passing: 335 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 134 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 41 points per game (15th)

Cal Poly Defense

Overall: 367 yards per game (57th in FCS)

Passing: 202 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (35th)

Utah ranks 3rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 82.4% of the time.

Utah ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 15 penalty yards per game.

Utah is 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 37:28.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 206 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 84.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Dampier, 87 yards on 16 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Smith Snowden, 51 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Cal Poly

Passing: Ty Dieffenbach, 263 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dieffenbach, 69 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Michael Briscoe, 110 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Utah won 43-10 over UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30. Dampier passed for 206 yards on 21-of-25 attempts (84.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 87 yards and one rushing touchdown. Wayshawn Parker had 62 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Snowden had six receptions for 51 yards. He also had three carries for 15 yards and one touchdown.

Cal Poly won 41-17 over San Diego on Saturday, Aug. 30. Dieffenbach led Cal Poly with 263 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 69 yards and one rushing touchdown. Zion Hall had 48 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 24 yards. Briscoe had seven receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Utah plays at Wyoming on Sept. 13. Cal Poly hosts Western Oregon on Sept. 13.

By The Associated Press