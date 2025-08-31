Fifita throws and runs for a TD, Arizona’s defense dominates in 40-6 win over Hawaii

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brent Brennan’s second-year reboot with the Arizona Wildcats is off to a good start.

Noah Fifita threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, the defense forced five turnovers and the Wildcats rolled to a 40-6 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.

It was an impressive performance for a program that’s trying to bounce back from a disappointing 4-8 season in 2024, which was Brennan’s first on the Arizona sideline. The Wildcats had at least five sacks and five takeaways in a game for the first time since 2016.

“I’m sure there were mistakes, but we played hard in all three phases,” Brennan said. “At the end of the day, this is a win for our football team, a win for our fans and a great night in Arizona Stadium.

“We’re excited about the start and where we’re going.”

Arizona’s defense had 10 tackles for a loss, including five sacks, snagged three interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Quincy Craig had 125 yards rushing and a touchdown on just seven carries.

“The secondary was definitely flying around out there, hitting people,” Arizona linebacker Taye Brown said. “We practice that — launching and not stopping our feet.”

Fifita connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sam Olson early in the third quarter, pushing Arizona up 24-6 and giving them a comfortable advantage for the rest of the night. Fifita — a redshirt junior — is now the sixth-leading passer in Wildcats history with 6,126 career yards.

Hawaii freshman quarterback Micah Alejado threw for 157 yards and an interception before leaving the game in the third quarter with a right ankle injury. He battled a similar injury in last week’s win over Stanford. Backup Luke Weaver completed 8 of 16 passes for 66 yards and two interceptions.

Arizona (1-0) jumped ahead 7-0 on its first offensive drive, starting with excellent field position after Jeremiah Patterson returned a punt 41 yards to Hawaii’s 47. Four plays later, Kedrick Reescano ran 13 yards for a touchdown, slicing right through the middle of the Rainbow Warriors’ line.

The Wildcats exposed the middle of Hawaii’s defense again in the second quarter when Craig took a handoff and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

“Our offensive line has been opening up holes and we’ve been practicing that exact play so many times this whole week,” Craig said. “Just being able to have a hole like that was great.”

Hawaii (1-1) was one of the few teams in the country playing its second game of the season this weekend. The Rainbow Warriors beat Stanford 23-20 last week for their first win against an ACC opponent.

Hawaii’s Kansei Matsuzawa made field goals from 34 and 41 yards for the team’s only points.

The takeaway

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors had some competitive moments but dropped passes, turnovers and a leaky secondary were too difficult to overcome. It’s a rare setback for Alejado, who had won his last 26 straight starts dating back to his junior year in high school.

Arizona: Brennan shook up the coaching staff after his disappointing debut season in Tucson, bringing in offensive coordinator Seth Doege, promoting Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator and hiring Craig Naivar as special teams coordinator. For at least one week, it appears to be working. The Wildcats play Weber State next week before the schedule gets tough with back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State — which are both nationally ranked.

Up next

Hawaii hosts Sam Houston on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Arizona hosts Weber State on Saturday, Sept. 6.

