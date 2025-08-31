Stevens kicks 32-yard FG with 3 seconds left; Washington St. beats Idaho 13-10 in opener

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaxon Potter made his first collegiate start and threw a touchdown pass, Jack Stevens kicked a 32-yard field goal with three seconds left, and Washington State beat Idaho 13-10 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Potter, who was briefly benched in the second half, finished 24-of-31 passing for 209 yards.

Jimmy Rogers won his first game as coach for Washington State.

Washington State is 74-17-3 all-time against the Vandals and has won 11 straight in the series with Idaho.

Potter returned to lead the Cougars when they took possession at their own 7 with four minutes to go but Matyus McLain forced a fumble by Angel Johnson that was recovered Donovan Parham at the 10 with 2:21 left. Four plays later, Cameron Pope — who missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter — made a 21-yarder that made it 10-10 with 1:42 to go.

Potter hit Tony Freeman for a 19-yard gain, the first of six straight completions, to spark a nine-play, 59-yard drive to set up the winning field goal.

Thomas Ford lost in his first game as coach at Idaho.

Pittsburgh transfer Julian Dugger replaced Potter for two drives and was 0-for-1 passing and had two yards rushing on two carries.

Potter threw a 6-yard TD pass to Joshua Meredith on fourth-and-goal from the 3 give WSU a 7-0 lead with 11:30 left in the first half.

Stevens made his first career field goal, a 30-yarder, to make it 10-0 with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Idaho’s Art Williams ran for a 3-yard TD with 7:25 to play.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

