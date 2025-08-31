Fresno St. rallies in second half to beat Georgia Southern 42-14 for coach Matt Entz’s first victory

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Rayshon Luke rushed for three touchdowns, Bryson Donelson had 167 yards on the ground with another score and Fresno State rallied in the second half to beat Georgia Southern 42-14 on Saturday night for coach Matt Entz’s first victory with the Bulldogs.

Entz spent five seasons (2019-23) as the helm of North Dakota State, leading the program to two FCS national championships.

Fresno State fell behind 14-10 after two touchdown passes by JC French IV. Dylan Lynch made a 26-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to bring the Bulldogs within a point.

Donelson began the second-half rout with an 8-yard score and Luke added a 12-yarder with 1:50 left in the third for a 28-14 lead. Luke also scored on a 29-yard run with 6:21 left in the fourth.

Fresno State finished with 351 yards rushing — its most since totaling 389 on Sept. 20, 2014.

E.J. Warner, who entered leading all active FBS quarterbacks with 8,993 career passing yards, went 20 of 27 for 176 yards for Fresno State (1-1), which was coming off a 31-7 loss at Kansas last Saturday. He also threw two interceptions.

French threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia Southern. He also threw an interception.

Georgia Southern stays on the road next week to face USC as coach Clay Helton goes against his former team.

