Marburger throws 5 TDs, leads UTRGV to 66-0 win over Sul Ross State in Vaqueros’ first football game

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw for five touchdowns and UT Rio Grande Valley won its first football game beating Division II Sul Ross State 66-0 on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

UTRGV’s defense forced four straight three-and-outs and the offense scored on eight of nine drives. Marburger threw touchdowns of 50 and 76 yards to Xayvion Noland. He also had scoring tosses of 6 yards to Ismael Smith Flores, 3 yards to freshman Tony Diaz and a 61-yarder to Tavian Cord.

Four years ago, the UTRGV student body overwhelmingly approved a referendum that included starting a football team, forming a marching band and expanding the spirit programs.

The Vaqueros made their debut in front of 12,726 fans inside Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium and approximately 20,000 fans around the stadium, including those who watched the games on screens in the tailgating areas.

UTRGV will compete in the Pioneer Football League.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football