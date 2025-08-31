QBs Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet lead potent USC to 73-13 win over Missouri State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and Southern California had its highest-scoring game since 1930 in a 73-13 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Husan Longstreet completed all nine of his passes and rushed for two TDs in the touted freshman quarterback’s second-half debut for USC, which got off to an impressive offensive start to Lincoln Riley’s fourth season with 602 total yards.

Nine players scored 10 touchdowns for USC, which hadn’t racked up this many points since a 74-0 victory over California 95 years ago. The game was the Trojans’ highest-scoring season opener since a 76-0 win over UCLA in 1929.

Lake McRee caught a 64-yard touchdown pass and Eli Sanders turned a screen pass into a 73-yard TD during USC’s 42-point first half.

Waymond Jordan, Bryan Jackson and King Miller rushed for touchdowns for the Trojans, who scored on 10 of their first 11 drives and didn’t punt.

USC hadn’t scored 70 points in a game since its 2005 opener against Arkansas.

Jacob Clark passed for 147 yards and hit Tristian Gardner for a 33-yard TD for Missouri State, which is joining the FBS this season in Conference USA.

USC and Maiava scored on all five drives in the first half, racking up 382 yards.

Jordan, a transfer who led Hutchinson Community College to the juco national championship last year, broke a 26-yard run on his first touch and scored on the next snap of USC’s opening drive.

After Jackson scored on USC’s second drive, McRee caught a short pass and took it to the house.

Bishop Fitzgerald, an NC State transfer safety making his USC debut, then returned an interception 39 yards for a TD and a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Miller broke an impressive 75-yard run for his first collegiate TD in the third quarter.

Longstreet arrives

Longstreet, who grew up in nearby Inglewood, was one of the nation’s top prep passers last season. Longstreet admires and studies USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and he chose to be the next passer to work with Riley, who has coached three Heisman winners and second-place finisher Jalen Hurts.

Longstreet rushed for a 5-yard TD to cap his debut drive right after halftime, but fumbled in the pocket on his second drive. He recovered and engineered four more scoring drives, making an impressive 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before throwing his first TD pass to Carson Tabaracci.

Takeaways

The Trojans’ offense performed superbly in this warmup nonconference game, and the defense got the work it needs. Maiava looked sharp in a limited test, and Riley showed his ample array of skill-position talent.

Up next

USC hosts former coach Clay Helton and Georgia Southern on Sept. 6.

