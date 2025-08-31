BYU overpowers Portland State 69-0 behind potent running game View Photo

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead BYU to a 69-0 victory over Portland State in his collegiate debut on Saturday night.

Bachmeier, a Stanford transfer, became the first true freshman to start at quarterback in a season opener for the Cougars. He totaled 129 yards on offense and completed 64% of his passes in one half of play.

BYU (1-0) churned out 468 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Cougars averaged 9.8 yards per carry and 14 different players had at least one rush. LJ Martin led the way with 131 yards on eight carries.

Portland State (0-2) has been outscored 111-0 in eight quarters this season. The Vikings mustered minus-nine total yards over the second and third quarters. CJ Jordan led Portland State with 58 yards on 8-of-14 passing.

The Cougars scored touchdowns on all five of their second-quarter drives to stake out a 49-0 lead. Bachmeier threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more scores during that stretch. Cody Hagen also scored on a 57-yard reverse – his first career carry.

BYU racked up 267 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries by halftime. On the other side, the Cougars’ defense held Portland State to minus-two yards rushing on 19 carries in the first half.

Jack Kelly returned a blocked field goal 54 yards to put BYU on the board with 3:58 left in the first. Kelly’s touchdown helped the Cougars overcome a special teams gaffe a few plays earlier when Parker Kingston fumbled at the end of a 15-yard punt return.

BYU extended the lead to 14-0 on the final play of the quarter when Bachmeier tossed a 4-yard pass to Chase Roberts for his first career passing touchdown. Martin set up the score by dragging several defenders on a 49-yard gallop to get the Cougars into the red zone.

The takeaway

Portland State: The Vikings never came close to putting a scare into BYU, mustering just 1.2 yards per play through four quarters.

BYU: The Cougars improved to 20-0 all-time against FCS opponents and haven’t lost to a team outside of the FBS ranks since 1960.

Up next

Portland State: visits North Dakota on Saturday.

BYU: hosts Stanford on Saturday.

By JOHN COON

Associated Press