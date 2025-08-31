Loughridge, South Dakota State give Dan Jackson first collegiate head-coaching win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Julius Loughridge rushed for 159 yards on 22 carries and South Dakota State defeated Sacramento State 20-3 to give Dan Jackson a win in his collegiate head coaching debut on Saturday.

Jackson returned to coach at his alma mater after serving as defensive coordinator at Idaho last season and led the Jackrabbits to their 30th consecutive home win, the longest active streak in the FCS.

Sacramento State’s Brennan Marion also made his collegiate head coaching debut. He was offensive coordinator at UNLV the past two seasons.

The Jackrabbits, ranked third in the coaches poll, outgained No. 14 Sacramento State 430-131, holding the Hornets to 24 yards rushing. Linebackers Cullen McShane had seven solo tackles and Chase Van Tol four.

The Jackrabbits outgained the Hornets 299-74 in the opening half but were tied at 3-all after a first quarter in which they muffed a punt and lost another fumble while holding the Hornets to 3 yards offense. They got untracked in the second quarter, Chase Mason rolling out to hit Andrew Gustad with a 4-yard score and Lofton O’Groske scoring from 3 yards out on fourth down for a 17-3 halftime lead.

Mason, a senior making his first career start, was 17-of-23 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown. Eli Stader kicked two field goals.

Grant Meadors’ field goal provided the Hornets’ only points.

