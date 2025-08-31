Stockton flashes dual-threat skills with 2 TD passes, 2 TD runs as No. 5 Georgia routs Marshall 45-7 View Photo

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton enjoyed a promising start to his first full season as No. 5 Georgia’s starting quarterback, running for two touchdowns and adding two scoring passes as the Bulldogs rolled past Marshall 45-7 in their season opener on Saturday.

Stockton, a junior, had scoring runs of 13 and 11 yards. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 190 yards and rushed for 73 yards.

“It felt different,” said Stockton of beginning the season in the No. 1 role. “Running out as the starter is a little different than hoping you’ll get in. I enjoyed everything about it.”

Zachariah Branch, a transfer from Southern California, had three catches for 95 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown. Stockton added a 2-yard scoring pass to London Humphreys. Backup Ryan Puglisi threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Elyiss Williams.

Marshall, the defending Sun Belt Conference champion that entered the season with 74 new players, was held to seven first downs and 207 yards.

Georgia led 45-0 before Zion Turner — the Thundering Herd’s third quarterback to see action — led a touchdown drive capped by Ja’Shon Barbie’s 1-yard scoring run.

Big block

Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden provided a lift on special teams when he blocked Nathan Totten’s punt in the second quarter, giving Georgia possession at the Marshall 20.

“I tried to come off the ball fast,” Bolden said. “I just jumped. I came looking for the ball.”

Three plays later, Stockton’s 11-yard scoring run gave Georgia a 21-0 lead.

QB surprise

Marshall first-year coach Tony Gibson started redshirt freshman quarterback JacQai Long ahead of Syracuse transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, whom he had labeled as the No. 1 QB after spring practice.

“I thought JacQai early on, he was a little nervous,” Gibson said. “He’s going into his first start, and we did it to him at Georgia, but he’s been our best quarterback through camp, and I like where he’s at.”

Long completed 3 of 11 passes for 19 yards. Del Rio-Wilson went 2 of 3 for 10 yards, and Turner — a transfer from Jacksonville State — was 6 of 7 for 100 yards.

Gibson said Turner “brought a little energy to us, and we finally crossed the 50-yard line, punched one in, made a couple really good throws. So we’ve got to go back and evaluate who our guy is going to be next week.”

The takeaway

Marshall: Gibson’s quarterback rotation couldn’t spark the offense, which managed one first down and 40 total yards in the first half.

Georgia: Stockton provides the dual-threat potential the Bulldogs have lacked since Stetson Bennett led back-to-back national championship teams in 2021-22. Stockton showed creativity in a fake handoff to Chauncey Bowens before keeping for a 13-yard touchdown run.

Injury report

Georgia freshman right guard Juan Gaston Jr. left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Bo Hughley filled in at right tackle for Earnest Greene III, who “had some stiffness and wasn’t able to go,” coach Kirby Smart said.

Up next

Marshall hosts Missouri State next Saturday.

Georgia hosts another nonconference foe in Austin Peay next Saturday.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer